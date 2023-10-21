Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Trading Down 8.2%

Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.53. 4,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Insight Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insight Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About Insight Acquisition

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

