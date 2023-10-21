Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $181.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.54.

NYSE:INSP opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $144.13 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.99, for a total transaction of $161,339.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,121.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

