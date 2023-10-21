Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Insteel Industries worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 603.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 61.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $4,073,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $77,763.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,695.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 135,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,516. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

