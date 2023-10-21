Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $29.88. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 4,053 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Insteel Industries

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $77,763.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,695.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 1,546.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

