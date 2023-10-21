Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. 11,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 78,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Integra Resources Price Performance
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
