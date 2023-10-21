Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,034 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

