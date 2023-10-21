International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,865,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,267. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

