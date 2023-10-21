International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.16. 4,865,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,267. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.