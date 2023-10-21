International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.07. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

