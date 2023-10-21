InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Shares Down 0.1%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,114,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.
