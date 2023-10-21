Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Trimmed by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.59 and its 200 day moving average is $305.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

