Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.59 and a 200-day moving average of $305.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.77 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.70.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

