Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,045 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $71,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,019,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 673,258 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

