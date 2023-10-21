Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.70 and last traded at $99.68. Approximately 8,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 18,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.98.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 159.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Articles

