Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.07. 378,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 72,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.
The company has a market capitalization of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1441 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
