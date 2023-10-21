Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.07. 378,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 72,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1441 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

