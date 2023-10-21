Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sigma Planning Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,029 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $50,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.60. 72,559,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,197,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.