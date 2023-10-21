Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

