Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $354.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

