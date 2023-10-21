Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 27th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IVRA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

