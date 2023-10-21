Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 27th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

