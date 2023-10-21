Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1322 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISDB opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

