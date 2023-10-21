Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 27th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1322 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of ISDB stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

