Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 27th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1322 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ISDB stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Energy
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.