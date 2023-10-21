Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 2.0% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.