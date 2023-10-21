Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 3.0% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $152,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

