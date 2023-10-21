Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 135.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.19 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INVH shares. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.