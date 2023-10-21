iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Up 0.6%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.81. 107,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 146,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 197,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.