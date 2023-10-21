iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.75 and last traded at $78.75. 562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.
iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDB. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000.
About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.