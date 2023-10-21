iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $45,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. 1,807,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

