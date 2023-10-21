iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

