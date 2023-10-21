iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $146,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.12. 7,046,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day moving average of $434.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

