iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJR traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

