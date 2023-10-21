iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Signaturefd LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 7.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 2.20% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $307,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

