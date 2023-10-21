iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,857,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 2,447,076 shares.The stock last traded at $42.57 and had previously closed at $42.79.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.