iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,857,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 2,447,076 shares.The stock last traded at $42.57 and had previously closed at $42.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

