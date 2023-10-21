iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned 1.77% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $37,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.31. 204,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.