iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,714,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $68,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1206 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

