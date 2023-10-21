iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

