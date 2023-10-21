iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $28.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.