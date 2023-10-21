iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Chesapeake Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. 28,251,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,397,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

