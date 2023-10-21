iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243,049 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $73,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 98,447.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,741,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611,157 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $591,452,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,125,202.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,666,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,729 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,478,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 934,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

