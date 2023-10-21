iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.39% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $126,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

