iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Increased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

