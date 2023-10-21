iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $264.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

