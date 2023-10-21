iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.39. 2,373,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,622. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.58 and a one year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

