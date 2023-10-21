iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,622. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.58 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

