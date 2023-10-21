iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $166.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.43 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

