iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Chesapeake Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 2.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.44. The company had a trading volume of 262,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,173. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

