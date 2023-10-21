iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,274,000 after purchasing an additional 176,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,528,000 after purchasing an additional 76,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,004 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,084. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

