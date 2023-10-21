iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,636,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $67.81. 2,626,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,063. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

