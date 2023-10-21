iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $77,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

