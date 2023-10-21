iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

